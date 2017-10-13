Stellar Skyforce Success Story Suffers Setback

The grit that has defined Rodney McGruder’s path to the NBA will come in handy on the road to recovery.

It was reported by Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel that McGruder will possibly be sidelined with an injury for the majority of if not all season. It’s still early in the process, but the worst case scenario would be a surgical repair to a stress fracture that developed in his left tibia would be a three-to-six month road to recovery.

The irony of McGruder’s current fate is the inverse of last season when injuries force Coach Eric Spoelstra to turn to the last man to make the roster. McGruder proved himself invaluable to a cohesive starting unit and was on the court at tipoff for 65 games.

A similar second act appeared to be the trend for this campaign with starts in all five preseason contests. Less than a week remains before the games count and McGruder is unable to be in uniform.

Miami had been seemingly at full strength before McGruder revelation. However, the man dubbed “The Scavenger” will now have to wait for the prognosis then find a way to rehabilitate for a return.

