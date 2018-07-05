Former University of South Dakota standout and NFL running back/kick returner Stefan Logan is leading the inductees into the 2018 Coyote Sports Hall of Fame.

Logan, a native of Miami, Florida, began his college career as a walk-on as USD and finished as a two-time All-American, a four-time all-North Central Conference honoree, and the leading rusher in Coyote history. In 45 games spanning the 2003-06 seasons, he carried 808 times for 5,958 yards and 28 touchdowns. Logan also caught 67 passes for 878 yards and five scores, and compiled more than 1,000 yards in returns. He finished with a record 7,859 all-purpose yards.

Logan was named NCC Most Valuable Offensive Back in 2006 and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award that same year. He is one of 10 players in Division II history to rush for 1,000 yards in all four seasons. More than a decade after his senior season, Logan is 14th on Division II’s all-time rushing list and his 7.37 yards per carry average ranks third.

On the track, Logan earned two All-America honors in the 60-meter dash, placing seventh at the NCAA Indoor National Championship Meet in 2004 and taking fifth in 2007. His top time of 6.75 seconds remains third on the Coyotes’ top-10 list. He won 60-meter NCC titles in 2004 and 2006.

Logan’s professional football career included two stints with the BC Lions of the CFL (2008, 2013-14) and a combined five years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2007) Pittsburgh Steelers (2009) and Detroit Lions (2010-12). His 5,586 return yards in the NFL includes a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as a Lion in 2010. In six-plus seasons in the CFL, Logan has rushed for more than 2,000 yards, has 971 yards receiving, and surpassed 9,000 yards in punt, kickoff and missed field goal returns. He is currently in his fourth season with the Montreal Alouettes.

The rest of the 2018 Hall of Fame class includes diving champion Shad Durham (’00), national champion sprinter Michelle (Christie) Munsen (’99), volleyball player Lindsey (Soukup) Freeman (’05), the 1998-99 men’s swimming and diving team, and special contributor David Lorenz.

The induction ceremony is September 7, 2018, in Vermillion.

