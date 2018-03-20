Stay Healthy, Take A Window Seat

Ah, finally a few days off. You're going to hop a plane and head for Sin City...or Orlando...or anywhere but here. You deserve a few days off, its been brutal at work, no matter if that work is in an office, on the farm or trucking down the highway.

It's time to rest and relax.

You don't really care where you sit on the plane. Just get me in the air and outta here!

Except it may matter where you sit. Especially if you don't want to spend that precious time off sniffing, sneezing...or worse.

The Associated Press is reporting on a study funded by Boeing and published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. And it says sit up close by the window!

That's right, apparently window seats are healthier than isle seats. Why? Well, I guess people sitting along the aisle get up the most, move around and brush against more folks. And somehow they determined that people in that aisle seat are more likely to be near a person spewing infectious droplets of flu or the cold virus.

Spewing droplets...well, doesn't that sound like a fun little trip?

Anyway, these 'folks in the know' say get a window seat. That way those 'droplets' won't find you (hopefully, yuck!) and you can gaze out into the sky and think about that fun destination waiting for you.

Unless, of course, you're heading to the in-laws.

