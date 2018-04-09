Stay Alert and Slow down in Cone Zones

National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 9 thru 13, and the City of Sioux Falls would like to encourage motorists to stay alert and slow down through work zones or “cone zones.”

“The busy construction season is underway, and we want to remind the community of the importance of cone zone safety. When you see those orange barrels or amber flashing lights, please stay alert and slow down so that our employees can go home to their families at the end of the day. Driver safety in construction cone zones is serious business,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

City employees and citizens alike are at risk on the road during construction season. Employees are responsible to set up safe work zones that protect themselves and community drivers. Drivers are responsible to stay alert and slow down.

The City urges community motorists to practice the following safety tips when traveling through road work zones:

• Don't Speed: Reduce speed before entering a work zone. If other motorists are speeding, don’t follow the bad example. Remember, fines double in work zones.

• Stay Alert: Dedicate full attention to the road. Remember, somebody’s loved one is working in that area.

• Pay Attention: Avoid distracting activities like adjusting the radio, eating, talking, or using a cell phone.

• Expect the Unexpected : Be extra vigilant, because the traffic patterns and speeds are different than normal.

• Be Prepared to Stop: Signs and work-zone flaggers save lives.

• Don’t Tailgate: Maintain adequate and safe distances from workers and other vehicles.

• Be Patient: Remember, road crews are working to improve your future ride. Someone’s family is expecting them to be home at the end of their shift.