State Theatre Nixes Academy Awards Party to Plan For Other Events

While the State Theatre doors have been open for a fundraising gala to celebrate the Oscars in the past, plans are changing for the historic theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We won’t be holding our popular Academy Awards watch party this year, but stand by for a fun-filled, new event this fall,” said John Swedeen, president of the State Theatre Company. “Right now, our volunteer Board members are locked into raising money to complete the restoration of the magnificent State Theatre building. That has got to remain our immediate priority.”

The State Theatre Board is planning an unannounced event this fall in their quest to raise $5.5 million to complete their renovation of the historic building at 316 S. Phillips Ave.

Board members envision reopening the State as a multi-purpose, community venue for movies, performances, social events and business gatherings. No opening date has been scheduled yet.

