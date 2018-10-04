State Theatre Hopes for Renovation Boost Through Naming Rights

The Sioux Falls State Theatre Company has hired Great Plains Sponsorships Inc to market the naming rights and sponsorships for the State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Great Plains Sponsorships was also involved in naming rights for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Midco Aquatic Center and the Washington Pavilion.

Restoration of the State Theatre has included the infrastructure, front lobby, concession area, and bathrooms. A tax break from the city has restrictions regarding how often their doors can be open during the restoration phase, so whenever you can get a peek inside, it's a great idea. Downtown first Fridays are often an opportunity to tour the theatre on Phillips Avenue.

The State Theatre Company, which owns the building, is looking for an individual or organization that is

interested in aligning their name or brand with the historic Theatre. Once completed, the theatre will be available for music performances, movie screenings, plays, and other activities.