State Powerlifting Championships in Sioux Falls This Weekend

If you're needing a little motivation when it comes to your strength training, many of the strongest people in South Dakota - quite literally - will be in Sioux Falls this weekend.

The State Powerlifting Championships is being held at the Convention Center beginning at 9:00 AM and will include 110 of the top lifters from all around the state.

The age-range of those competing is from 15 to 66 years old, and the competition will include National and State certified judges from around the region.

The State Championships this weekend is also a qualifying event for all USA Powerlifting National meets.

If you're interested in checking it out, the cost to get in is $7 and it's open to the general public. For more information contact Jona Leo at LeoStrength.com.

Source: USA Powerlifting

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *