State Offices Closed Due to the Weather

Some State office in South Dakota have been shutdown today, January 22nd but it's not tied in with the government running out of money.

Parts of the state of South Dakota are under a blizzard warning today and Governor Dennis Daugaard has ordered Clay, Union and Yankton state offices closed.

Officials are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating whether further state-office closures might be necessary during the day.

Officials also suggest that citizens with business at state offices in other South Dakota counties impacted by the storm call ahead to make sure the office remains open.