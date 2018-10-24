The State Farm commercials have been great over the years and now the city of Sioux Falls has their own star in the latest commercial.

Ty Teveldal, a State Farm agent in Sioux Falls is featured in the latest NBA ad with Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul.

The new "19k Jersey" ad with Chris Paul and Oscar Nunez has its normal humor but to see someone from Sioux Falls featured to me is the best part.

Ty Teveldal is a licensed State Farm agent in Sioux Falls and works out of hist Western Avenue location and can be reached at 605-339-2999 if you are in the hunt for some insurance.

I found out recently as well, that State Farm uses real agents in their commercials as they did in the most recent Aaron Rodgers commercial.

This is just another prime example of people doing big things in Sioux Falls and getting national recognition for it.