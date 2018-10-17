A wise person once said, "Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show." Make lifelong memories and experience the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Festival. I recently did a live broadcast from Riverview for their Pumpkin Festival and kids and adults alike were having the best time.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm opened in 1989 north of Canton. They sold Christmas trees and eventually had a small pumpkin festival. Bill and Darlene Keizer were the original owners and decided to retire, so they sold the business to a someone who knew the business well. Todd Gannon lived down the road from Riverview and worked several seasons grooming Christmas trees when he was in high school. He and his wife bought Riverview Christmas Tree Farm a few years ago and brought back the Pumpkin Festival, bigger and better than ever.

The Gannon's plant thousands of pumpkins every year to give guests the best selection. You'll find every size, shape, and color of pumpkin to enhance your fall decor or for your kids to carve.

The Pumpkin Festival runs three weekends in October. The final weekend this year is October 27 and 28. The forecast for this weekend is sunshine and highs in the 50's and 60's. The perfect weather for taking a hayride to the pumpkin patch.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm is just a short drive from Sioux Falls. Take Highway 11 south to 276th Street. Turn east on 276th Street and drive to 483rd Ave. Head south on 483rd Avenue to 278th Street, then east to the farm. Just follow the signs.

There's free admission, free inflatables, free pumpkin painting, free live music, free petting zoo, free hayrides and more. The kids will love the mini train rides and pumpkin slingshot. Find some festive fall decor, hand-roasted local Riverview coffee, local wine, and goodies like hand-dipped caramel apples in the country store.

Hungry? No problem. They have a concession stand with hot dogs, brats, burgers, nachos and more all reasonably priced. Sample some local wine and enjoy the games on the big screens in the beer garden.

New this year is the Haunted Trail. It's Saturday from 6:30-9:30pm.

Hours of the Pumpkin Festival are Saturday from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM.

Celebrate Christmas with a real Christmas tree from Riverview Christmas Tree Farm. The first weekend to buy a tree is November 17 and 18. Choose from Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, White Pine, or Black Hills Spruce.