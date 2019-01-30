Stars Dim Sioux Falls Skyforce Hopes for Victory

A methodical approach by the visitors took its toll as the Salt Lake City Stars topped the Sioux Falls Skyforce 116-114 Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

As a team that plays at a slower pace, Salt Lake City (16-15) didn’t panic after falling behind early by 14 points. By halftime the momentum shifted and the Stars held off every Skyforce (22-12) second half attack.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith says the team struggled to stay on the same page.

“You can’t turn it over thirteen times in the third quarter and win basketball games. Our execution was as poor as it has ever been in the three years I’ve been here. It’s disappointing because we battled with a small roster and we just mentally weren’t present.”

Skyforce forward Duncan Robinson scored nine straight in the fourth quarter to draw close, but acknowledges his shortcomings contributed to the loss.

“We tried to do something down the stretch and play with a sense of urgency, but at that point it was too little, too late. We had too many self inflicted wounds that led to turnovers, myself included. We have to be a lot better.”

Robinson led the ‘Force with 26 points and 9 rebounds while Charles Cooke added 23. Isaiah Cousins finished with 32 for the Stars followed by Jairus (JAIR-us) Lyles with 21.

Sioux Falls will head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to face the Texas Legends on Friday. On that same day the Salt Lake City road trip will continue against the Capital City Go-Go.