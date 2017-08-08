Starbucks Says NO COFFEE for YOU

Despite what you may have read on soclal media, Starbucks will NOT be offering discounted drinks and food next week.

A rumor has been circulating that Starbucks is running a promotion the week of August 14 called "Dreamer Day"

Supposedly that week the company will be offering discounted coffee and food to undocumented immigrants, but that's not true .

According to a company spokesperson, "That's 100% fake. It's nothing but a fake ad promoting a bogus promotion."

Source: Teen Vogue

