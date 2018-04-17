Due to the backlash on a couple of incidents within their stores, Starbucks is closing all of their United States stores on the afternoon of May 29th for employee racial-bias education.

The incidents stemmed from a recent incident in which two black men were denied the use of a Starbucks restroom because the manager told them it was for paying customers only. When the men took a seat in the barista, the police were called. The men were taken out of the store and filed a complaint.

The manager, according to CNN Money, no longer works at the location and Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson met personally with the two men on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.

Also, in which seems like bad timing for the coffee giant, another video surfaced that was shot in January in Torrence, California that is very similar in nature.

Now, according to the Starbucks website , it's closing all of it's stores May 29th to educate all employees on racial-bias.

In a statement on Starbucks website says:

"Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced it will be closing its more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination in our stores. The training will be provided to nearly 175,000 partners (employees) across the country, and will become part of the onboarding process for new partners."

Read full report here.

See Also: