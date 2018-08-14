Here’s Who Will Play Spock in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Last month we learned Spock would make an appearance on the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery . Now we know who’s playing the young version of the character originated by Leonard Nimoy , and it’s not Zachary Quinto.

While Quinto has portrayed the iconic character in the recent Star Trek films, a new version of Spock will be introduced on the small screen, as teased back at Comic-Con . In Season 2 of Discovery , the half-Vulcan, half-human will be played by Ethan Peck, who just so happens to be the grandson of the legendary Gregory Peck. He’s best known for playing Heath Ledger’s character in the ABC Family adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You , and also had roles in Gossip Girl and Madame Secretary .

Since Discovery is set a decade before the events of the original series, Peck’s version of Spock will carry the title of U.S.S. Enterprise Science Officer, according to Deadline . In the show, he’s the foster brother of Sonequa Martin-Green ’s Michael Burnham. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said of the news, “Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek.”

Nimony’s son, Adam Nimoy, welcomed Peck to the Star Trek fam on Twitter:

It’s unclear if Peck’s Spock will be shown on the show’s present-day Enterprise or in flashbacks , as director Jonathan Frakes revealed earlier this year. In April, the director said Spock would show up in the second season’s Episode 2 and 10. Hopefully we’ll learn more once we get closer to Star Trek: Discovery ‘s return in 2019.