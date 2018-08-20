Standing Rock Sioux to Honor Kyrie Irving in North Dakota

Kyrie Irving has been honored in the NBA with an NBA title and now he's being honored in a different way.

Irving's late mother was adopted out of the tribe and his grandparents, as well as his great grandparents, were all members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe according to ESPN.

The event will take place at the Prairie Knights Pavilion in Fort Yates, North Dakota and will feature a multitude of events.

Kyrie will take place in a naming ceremony, all kinds of performances as well as a community feed.

The press release from the tribe featured some very kind words directed at Irving as well, "We could not be more excited, he has made us all very proud, to know that he has not forgotten his roots and is taking the time before he starts his basketball season to visit the People, his People, shows that Kyrie has great character and pride in his heritage."

On social media, Kyrie has been out in the public about his love of his heritage and even sports a tattoo and homages to the tribe on his latest version of his signature shoe.

The Standing Rock Tribe ceremony will take place this Thursday.

