Stan Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed

Comic book and entertainment legend Stan Lee passed away earlier this month at the age of 95, and now we know the specific details of what caused his death.

According to TMZ , who have obtained Stan Lee's death certificate, heart failure and respiratory failure are listed as the official causes of death. Lee also apparently suffered "aspiration pneumonia," which is when food, stomach acid or saliva is ingested into the lungs.

Lee's exact date and time of death are listed on the document as Monday, November 12 at 9:17AM (local time) at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The iconic creator X-Men , Spider-man , Black Panther and many more was apparently cremated, with his daughter Joan receiving his ashes.

Earlier this month a small, private funeral for Lee was attended by close friends and family. Lee's company, POW! Entertainment, released a statement about the private funeral and assuring fans that there will likely be a larger, public tribute event at some point in the future.

