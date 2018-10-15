Stack of Skyforce Players Ready for NBA’s Opening Night

As NBA rosters are finalized, eleven players are set to start the season that can trace their lineage back to the Sioux Falls Skyforce . Based on their 2-way contract status, two more are going to join the ranks very soon.

Given the fluidity of player movement, this list is subject to additions, subtractions or corrections. As the season opens on Tuesday, October 16, each player has their own story and expectations for what is to come during the 2018-19 campaign.

For Miami, Hassan Whiteside is expected to be a cornerstone of the frontcourt with Rodney McGruder and having an impressive preseason. Josh Richardson had been the subject of trade talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves but is still in a Heat uniform. Tyler Johnson and Derrick Jones, Jr. are expected to be solid contributors off the bench. The 2-way players who will ride the line between Miami and Sioux Falls are rookies Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten.

Denver’s connection has been fruitful the past few years and three players are a part of that stable. Former assignees Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez are in their third year with the Nuggets while Torrey Craig got an upgrade from last year’s 2-way status to a 2-year contract worth $4 million.

Entering season 14 in the NBA, Amir Johnson is back with the Philadelphia 76ers. After an injury-riddled 2017-18 season, Alexis Ajinca is in season 9 with the last 6 in New Orleans. Shabazz Napier is joining his fourth team in his fifth season after signing with the Brooklyn Nets.