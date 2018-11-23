According to the Associated Press and other news outlets, authorities are investigating a house that exploded in St. Paul, Minnesota injuring one person. The explosion happened at about 8:30 AM Friday morning.

"The blast happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday. One person who was inside the home was pulled from the wreckage. Fire officials did not immediately have information on the person's condition," reported the AP. "A dog and a cat also were rescued."

The explosion remains under investigation, but early indications point to a gas leak.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson told the Star Tribune , "that eight adults in all were displaced by the explosion, though it was not immediately clear if all of them lived in the house that exploded."

"Debris from the leveled home was stuck in trees and strewn about the intersection Friday morning. Windows from several nearby properties and cars were shattered by the force of the explosion, reported the Twin Cities Pioneer Press . "A handful of nearby houses and properties sustained severe damage, Berger noted, leaving 12 area residents displaced."