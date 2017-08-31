The sprint car racing over the Labor Day weekend is spectacular at Jackson Motorplex, in Jackson, Minnesota. If you want exciting entertainment, and love racing, this is the destination for you.

The state of the art facility with the big half mile track, is located a little over an hour and 20 minute drive straight East of Sioux Falls on I-90.

It's nothing but sprint cars both Friday and Saturday night. There will be three classes in competition.

You will see 410 Outlaw Sprints, Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour 360 sprint cars and HRA non-wing sprints. They will be battling for a total of right at $100,000 for the weekend.

Each night features a complete show. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:00 PM both nights. Nightly tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for students ages 13 to 18 and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

