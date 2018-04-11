Think spring! The Falls Park Farmers' Market is set to open for the season. If you're ready to show off your culinary skills with fresh herbs and vegetables, you need to check out the Falls Park Farmers' Market.

The Falls Park Farmers' Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 5. Hours are 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM. It's located across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park.

The first market of the season will offer fresh asparagus, herbs, breads, sweets, jams and jellies, fresh cut flowers, meats and cheeses, jewelry, soaps, and so much more.

Have a cup of coffee and a fresh-baked cinnamon roll, or come for lunch and have a slice of Skipping Stone Wood Fired Pizza.

The Falls Park Farmers' Market has been around for 106 years! They celebrated their centennial in 2012 with a big celebration that featured a menu of local products prepared by local chefs, wine and music.

The Falls Park Farmers' Market will be open every Saturday this season through October.

