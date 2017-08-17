Spotify To Ban White Supremacist Bands From Streaming

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, may have offered his implicit support of white supremacists in remarks that followed an alt-right gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, but Spotify is joining the ranks of public-facing figures and companies explicitly condemning such extremists.

On August 14, Digital Music News published a story called "I Just Found 37 White Supremacist Hate Bands on Spotify," in which Paul Resnikoff chronicled finding acts like Dark Fury, Prussian Blue and Skinfull on the streaming service. Many mentioned acts had previously appeared on Southern Poverty Law Center's list of white supremacist hate bands.

Responsively, Spotify noted in a Billboard interview that it was taking measures to remove such groups from its libraries, and said it was committed to answering the claims seriously.

“Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention. We are glad to have been alerted to this content – and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder,” a spokeswoman told the site.

Spotify's also released a pro-unity playlist in light of Digital Music News ' story called "Patriotic Passion" that includes Jimi Hendrix's rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, Lady Gaga 's "Americano," and Khalid's "American Teen."