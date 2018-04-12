Sports vs Snow Storm-Guess Who Wins?

Pardon the pun but spring sports in South Dakota has been challenging as teams continue to work around Mother Nature's schedule.

Game venues changed. Times adjusted. Even cancellation of some events. Well, for the next few days get ready for more of the same and to make one more snowman with the next and hopefully last winter storm. Some areas could receive more than a foot.

Today the University of Sioux Falls Cougars will play Minnesota State at the Birdcage in a softball doubleheader beginning at 1:30 PM.

In college baseball South Dakota State has moved their doubleheader to Sioux Falls with game one today and game two Friday. The Augustana Vikings are set to host Concordia-St. Paul in a double-header Friday but Sunday's twin bill with Southwest Minnesota State has been cancelled. The University of Sioux Falls has cancelled their Sunday games too.

And then we have an indoor with the 2018 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Banquet. It was scheduled for Saturday in Sioux Falls and that has been canceled. Those slated for induction this year will be inducted at the 2019 banquet.

