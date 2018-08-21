Here’s the Official Logo for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

The highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming won’t arrive until next summer — which means it’ll be quite some time before we get so much as a peek at some of the new characters (like Jake Gyllenhaal ’s Mysterio!) in Far From Home . But how about the official logo? Will that do?

OK, it’s just a logo (and it’s technically not even the first time it’s been revealed), but it’s a start:

Sony unveiled the new logo for the upcoming sequel on Twitter this morning, and while it doesn’t reveal anything particularly tantalizing, it still marks the beginning of the promotional journey. In the next few months, we’ll probably start to see some photos and videos from the set — though an actual teaser trailer is unlikely until January, at least. (Maybe sooner! Stranger things have happened.)

At any rate, here’s what we do know so far: The sequel takes place after Avengers 4 , and follows Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) and his friends on a European summer vacation. In addition to M.J. ( Zendaya ), Aunt May ( Marisa Tomei ), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) and Adrian Toomes/Vulture ( Michael Keaton ), the sequel also features returning MCU stars Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson (as Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively).

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly set to play Quentin Beck, aka the villain Mysterio — though his casting has yet to be officially confirmed by Sony and Marvel. Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to helm Far From Home , which hits theaters on July 5, 2019.