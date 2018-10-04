Spencer Dog Park to Host ‘Paws in the Park’ in October

I am guessing your canine already has this date marked on their calendar. You should too being that you're a dog-loving human. It's time once again for the annual Paws in the Park event.

KSFY TV is reporting that Paws in the Park 2018 is planned for Saturday (October 13) at Spencer Dog Park. The fury four-legged festival will run from 1:00 to 3:00 PM that day.

Paws in the Park is the perfect opportunity for dog lovers to have a howling good time socializing, while their canine pals showcase their special talents.

According to KSFY , organizers say they have a number of fall-themed events planned this year, including a dog costume contest, and an agility course to test your dog’s athletic abilities.

Registration for the various contests begins at 1:00 PM.

There will also be a few dog lovers treats for all the non-canines in attendance, like vendor booths, and music.

If you're a vendor and interested in having a booth at this year's Paws in the Park event, please call 605-367-6930 .

Source: KSFY TV