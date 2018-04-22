Special Olympics South Dakota Nets $70,000 Thanks to Polar Plunge

It was chilly, but that didn't stop people from around the Sioux Empire from taking the plunge to help out Special Olympics South Dakota.

KSFY TV is reporting that 221 people were lined up and ready to dive into an outdoor pool setup at J & L Harley in Sioux Falls on Saturday morning, (April 21).

Saturday was the annual polar plunge which benefits Special Olympics South Dakota.

All total more than $70,000 was raised for Special Olympics South Dakota thanks to people like Evan Derdall who helped volunteer to raise money. Derdall who collected more than $2,800 himself and braved the 39 degree water, told KSFY after his plunge, “When you hit the water it’s like you can't get your breath basically until you get out.”

Organizers from the event say the $70,000 raised from the 16th annual plunge surpassed the 2018 fundraising goal.

The polar plunge event is put together each year by officers involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run from across the state of South Dakota. Those officers work together to raise funds and awareness year-round for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Source: KSFY TV

