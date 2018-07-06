Special Olympics Plane Pull First Time Ever in South Dakota

There are some truly fun and unique events which raise money to support the athletes who compete in the Special Olympics here in South Dakota. This year, for the first time ever in our state, South Dakota Law Enforcement is presenting the Sioux Falls Airplane Pull, on Saturday, July 14, as part of their year-round Law Enforcement Torch Run events.

You support Special Olympics athletes and their dreams, by putting together a team of 10 friends, family, co-workers, or classmates, with each person raising at least $75, and then working together to pull a 70,000 pound GulfStream IV plane- -12 inches! You'll also get help from one very strong Special Olympian who'll be part of your team.

Prizes will be given in 5 separate team categories, plus a Grand Prize and the two top fundraising teams will also win a great prize.

Team captains can get your information packet online. Pre-registration is on Friday, July 13, from 5 to 7 PM at the Unify Center (800 E. I-90 Lane), or Saturday, July 14 from 8 to 9:00 AM at Maverick Air Center (at Sioux Falls Regional Airport). Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 and the plane pulling gets underway at 10 AM. Additionally, there will be music, crafts, food and beverages provided for all participants.

Over 2,000 people in South Dakota from age 8 and up are involved in the athletic programs offered by Special Olympics. The confidence and self-worth these individuals gain by their participation carries over into everything they do, from the classroom, to work, from their homes and into the community.

And if you're thinking Special Olympics is just about track events, think again! Special Olympics activities also include: basketball, bowling, swimming, powerlifting, soccer and equestrian events too, all at no cost to the athletes or their families.

So with all that in mind, consider doing a little plane pulling and a lot of laughing at the 2018 Sioux Falls Airplane Pull for Special Olympics!

For more information see Special Olympics or call Todd Bradwisch at 1-605-331-4117.

