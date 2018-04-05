Special Events Coming up at Midco Aquatic Center

Mark your calendars now for special events scheduled at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. The month of April is especially busy.

A Wibit event is scheduled on Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 12 noon to 5:00 PM. A Wibit is an inflatable play feature used in the water to create additional fun for all ages. During April, the swim center will showcase both the Action Tower and Wiggle Bridge Wibits. Lap lanes may not be available during the Wibit event.

Due to a swim meet, the Flick and Float event has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 22, at 2:00 PM. This is your chance to relax and float around the 50 Meter Pool while watching the movie Little Mermaid . Inner tubes will be available for use during the event for no extra charge.

There is no need to register for either event; however, daily admission or an active swim pass is required for entry. These events are for all ages; children 6-years old and younger must be accompanied by someone 16-years of age or older.

Augustana University will host a youth swim meet featuring the Sioux Falls Swim Team and other local swim teams on April 27 thru 29, 2018. The 50 Meter Pool will be closed during this time. The Recreation Pool will remain open to the public.

The Midco Aquatic Center is located at 1601 South Western Avenue. All the information you need to know about hours, admission rates, swim passes, fitness classes, events, and more is available online .

