Spearfish Man Sentenced for Belle Fourche Shooting in 2016

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) — A Spearfish man has been sentenced to three years of probation for a shooting in Belle Fourche two years ago stemming from an apparent romantic dispute.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports 34-year-old Clayton Maynard pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Maynard rammed a vehicle Sept. 20, 2016, then fired five shots into the vehicle. He was arrested after a pursuit. No one was hurt.

Maynard entered Alford pleas, meaning he doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict him. The court treats it like a guilty plea. He was given credit for about eight months spent in jail.

Maynard earlier was given four months in jail and three years of probation for the pursuit.

