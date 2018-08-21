Spearfish Man Accused of Embezzling from Local Gas Station

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A Spearfish man is accused of embezzling from a local gas station.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports 25-year-old Seth McFarland allegedly stole between $5,000 and $100,000 from Williams Standard Service last year. He faces a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

McFarland is scheduled to enter a plea during a Sept. 6 hearing. He's free on $2,000 bond.

