Everybody get up because Ryan Coogler has just joined the Space Jam sequel. Before you jump to any conclusions though, the long-in-development sequel won’t be directed by the Black Panther director, but he will produce it.

A follow-up to the 1996 movie has been trying to get off the ground for ages. The sequel, which has LeBron James filling Michael Jordan’s shoes – no not literally Air Jordans – has had a handful of directors rumored to join the project over the years, including Justin Lin last year. But now, finally, it’s about to be time to slam again. James’ SpringHill Entertainment officially announced the project and crew on Twitter.

Space Jam 2 – or whatever it ends up being called – will be directed by Terrence Nance, produced by Coogler, and of course feature Bugs Bunny (and the rest of the Looney Tunes) alongside James.

Nance is best known for his 2012 Sundance film An Oversimplification of Her Beauty and he most recently created the HBO series Random Acts of Flyness . And while James appeared in a small role in Trainwreck , this marks his first leading role.

No word yet on the rest of the human cast or what the plot will be – another round of Looney Tunes vs. aliens? According to The Hollywood Reporter , the Space Jam sequel is set to kick off production next near during the NBA offseason. Until then you can continue debating whether the original Space Jam is a fun goofy gem or a terrible movie .