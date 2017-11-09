Soybean Harvest Done, Other Crops Advancing

The beans are done and in.

According to the federal Agriculture Department, South Dakota's soybean harvest is complete. Corn, sunflower and sorghum have a ways to go, but they're all advancing at a decent clip now.

The winter wheat crop is almost totally emerged. Meanwhile, the ranching community has pasture and ranges reportedly 52% rated poor or very poor, and stock water supplies are nearly 50% short.

To all our farming and ranching friends, best of luck the rest of the way and be careful out there!

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article

