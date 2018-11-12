Last season, the University of South Dakota women's basketball team ran the table during the Summit League regular season and now a Coyote is the new season's first conference Player of the Week.

Junior forward Taylor Frederick scored a career-high 26 points in a 77-65 season-opening win at Creighton, last Wednesday (November 7).

The Earling, Iowa native averaged 18 points and four rebounds in a pair of USD wins to start the season.

Over those two games, Frederick shot 81 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the three-point line.

This is her first career Player of the Week honor.

Last season Frederick appeared in all 36 games, averaging five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes per game. She topped double figures in scoring five times in the 2017-18 season.

South Dakota has two games this week - Thursday (November 15) in Des Moines against Drake and Sunday (November 18) at home with College of St. Mary.