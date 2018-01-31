South Dakota’s Most Uniquely Searched Super Bowl Recipe

Super Bowl weekend is upon us. Many of us will either be planning a party or attending one. By now you probably have a good idea on what you are going to be serving or bringing.

According to Huffingtonpost , Google has once again revealed more of America’s absurd snacking habits. The search engine has provided data for the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes by state in the U.S. over the past week. As for South Dakotan's, apparently we like to serve up some mean Marinara because that is the most searched recipe.

As for our neighboring states, Nebraskans will chow down on something called “cream cheese jalapeño hamburgers. Iowans like to serve some type of Stromboli recipe. Minnesotans search for unique chili recipes and our friends in North Dakota try to find a killer pizza recipe.

See Also :