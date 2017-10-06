South Dakota’s Most Popular Halloween Candy

You may be one of the many people who hate candy corn! Despite that fact, candy corn is still one of the most popular Halloween candies in the world. In fact, here in South Dakota according to Candy Store's latest study candy corn was the 3rd favorite Halloween candy.

In states like, Idaho, New Mexico, Michigan, Alabama, Rhode Island and South Carolina candy corn is still king. So, it just goes to prove that famous philosopher Taylor Swift's point; "haters gonna hate!" .

Candy Store crunched the numbers using 10 years of data from candy sales and determined the top three Halloween candies in each state. Here are just a few of the results:

South Dakota - 1.) Starburst 2.) Jolly Ranchers 3.) Candy corn

Iowa - 1.) Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 2.) M&Ms 3.) Butterfinger

Minnesota - 1.) Tootsie Pops 2.) Skittles 3.) Almond Joy

You can check out the complete list of top three candies state-by-state, using Candy Store's fun interactive map.

The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending overall will reach a record-breaking $9.1 billion this year and candy sales alone will be an astounding $2.7 billion.

As someone I work with everyday says, "Just remember, everybody hates those Circus Peanuts and Peanut Butter taffy things in the black and orange wax wrappers!". And for once, he may be right. They don't show up as a first, second, or third choice for any state in the country.

