South Dakota’s Most Popular Fast Food Chain

When it comes to fast food there are many places for you to go. From American to Mexican, Asian, even Seafood, but there is one place that South Dakotans enjoy the best and there are only 3 locations in the state.

According to Business insider, South Dakota was one of only two states to vote Popeye's No. 1. Hawaii also voted for Popeye's as their favorite fast-food restaurant.

As for the clear cut favorite, this may surprise you. Americans overwhelmingly favored Chick-fil-A as their premiere choice of fast food. The study was initially done by Business Insider , who used check-ins on Foursquare to determine the results.

No wonder the place is so busy, I have yet to dine there.

