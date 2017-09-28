South Dakota’s Hot Lotto Game to End

The Hot Lotto game here in South Dakota is about to get cold, real cold.

KSFY TV is reporting the Hot Lotto game will come to an end in late October after being around for nearly 15 years.

According to KSFY , the final drawing for the $1 game will take place on Saturday, (October 28). If you are a fan of the 9-draw, your opportunity to play has already passed. The final 9-draw was Wednesday, (September 27).

No reason was given as to why the game is ending, other than the Hot Lotto Game Group has decided to pull the plug.

The Hot Lotto game is played in 14 states across the nation.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: