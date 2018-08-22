South Dakota’s First Hindu Temple Opening in Tea

People who practice Hinduism will soon have a place to worship. The first-ever Hindu temple in both South and North Dakota will soon be opening up in Tea.

Hindu Temple of Siouxland was scheduled to open this past Sunday, August 19, but a wet spring and summer delayed construction. A new opening date hasn't yet been set.

According to a news release from Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, there has been considerable growth of Hindu populations in the Dakotas.

Hinduism is considered one of the oldest and largest religions of the world with about 1.1-billion followers world-wide. There are about 3-million Hindus in the United States.

Ancient Hindu rituals will form part of opening ceremonies; which will reportedly include prayers chanting, offering of flowers, bhajans, liturgical dance and aarti.

Source: KSFY-TV

