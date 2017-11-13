South Dakota’s Favorite Thanksgiving Food

Traditions are a big part of what makes holidays so special. In our family, which is Italian and Irish, traditions abound. A lot of those traditions involve ( surprise, surprise ) food. That apparently is also the case, countrywide.

General Mills spent most of last November (2016) finding out what people loved to eat for Thanksgiving. They did this by ferreting out the top recipe searches on the Betty Crocker , Pillsbury and Tablespoon websites.

Here in South Dakota, we're apparently pretty traditional too, sticking with pumpkin pie as the favorite Thanksgiving food. Our neighbors in Iowa, opt for monkey bread, and in Minnesota, green bean casserole is the favored turkey day dish.

For a look at the state-by-state favorite Thanksgiving Day foods you can check out Mental Floss and Today Food .

Sources: Today Food and Mental Floss

