South Dakota’s Favorite Horror Movie

It's the middle of October and Halloween is 2 weeks away. If you're looking for a scary movie to watch at night, you can pretty much find one on SyFy and AMC Channel. I know AMC is running marathons all month long.

But when it comes down to South Dakota's favorite horror movie, what movie do you think we enjoy the most? Psycho? Halloween? Dracula? Well, civilized.life recently crunched the numbers to determine what is each states favorite horror movie and for South Dakota, its the movie, "Cabin in the Woods."

The 2012 movie stars Chris Hemsworth as himself and some fellow college students spending their weekend at a seemingly deserted cabin in the forest when things go terribly wrong. I cannot say that I have seen this movie but since its South Dakota's favorite, I just might have to. Have you seen this movie?

Filed Under: Movie, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News
