South Dakota’s Favorite Channel on YouTube!

Day in and day out, everyone watches at least something once a day on YouTube. The popular video page was uploaded in 2005 and 12 years later, a total of 1,300,000,000 people use it. Over 300 hours of video a minute is uploaded to the site.

With that in mind, there are many channels on YouTube you can watch. But what channel does South Dakota residents watch? Turns out that its a toy collecting channel. According to Attsavings , Cookie Swirl C , is a collector of many toys including Shopkins, Barbie and Build-a-Bear to name a few. She started her YouTube channel in 2013 to share her passion of toys and creating stories through play.

To date, the YouTube channel has over 5 million subscribers. Got some old toys in storage that are just collecting dust, you can send your toy to coolieswirlc.com and she will either donate it to charity or send it to other Cooke Fans.

