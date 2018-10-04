After three years of negotiations Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has announced the state of Washington now recognizes South Dakota’s Enhanced Concealed Carry Permits for holders that are 21 years of age and older. This expands the number of states recognizing South Dakota’s Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit to 38.

Negotiations continue with the state of New Mexico in hopes of gaining reciprocity for the Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit.

Unsure of what a certain permit covers? Below is an outline of each South Dakota covers:

Regular Permit

Concealed Carry within South Dakota.

Recognition for Concealed Carry within 31 Other States.

The regular permit has a green top banner.

Is eighteen years-of-age or older.

Has never pled guilty to, nolo contendere to, or been convicted of a felony or a crime of violence.

Meets statutory requirements.

Application fee of $10.

Completion of a background investigation, including a NICS check.

Gold Card Permit

Concealed carry within South Dakota.

Recognition for Concealed Carry within 32 states.

Purchase exemption.

Gold card permit has a gold top banner.

Is eighteen years-of-age or older.

Meets same statutory requirements as with the regular permit.

Completion of an FBI fingerprint background check, including a fee of $43.25 to DCI for processing.

Application fee of $70.

Periodic NICS background checks to ensure continued eligibility.

Enhanced Permit

Is twenty-one years of age or older.

Concealed carry within South Dakota;

Recognition for concealed carry within 38 other states.

Purchase exemption.

The enhanced permit has a navy blue top banner.

Meets same statutory requirements as with the regular permit.

Certification of completion of a qualifying handgun course, which includes the use of force training, basic concepts, self-defense principles and live fire training of at least 98 rounds. Cost of training not to exceed $150.

Completion of an FBI fingerprint background check, including a fee of $43.25 to DCI for processing.

Application fee of $100.

Periodic NICS background checks to ensure continued eligibility.

Restricted Enhanced Permit

Is eighteen to twenty years of age, inclusive.

Concealed carry within South Dakota;

Same requirements as for enhanced permit.

Recognition in 21 states.

The restricted enhanced permit has a navy blue top banner and a black bottom banner stating, "Restricted 18 to 20 years old".