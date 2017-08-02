Over the past few years, University of South Dakota pole vaulters have won an Olympic medal , a NCAA Indoor Championship , and a NCAA Outdoor Championship . But now a pair of Coyotes have a chance at a world title.

USD's Emily Grove and Chris Nilsen are members of Team USA at this month's (August 4-8) 2017 IAAF World Championships at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Grove qualified for worlds with a jump at 15-1 at the U.S. Championships, tying her personal best. She is the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year after capturing her fourth Summit League pole vault title in May.

The women's begins competition in London, Friday (August 4) at 1:45 PM Central, with the qualifying round. The women’s pole vault final is 1:00 PM Central, Sunday (August 6).

Nilsen, the only freshman on Team USA at the World Championships, took third at the U.S. Championships with a school record jump of 18-10 ¼. He won the 2017 NCAA Indoor Championship in the indoor pole vault and placed third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in May.

Nilsen was the 2017 Summit League Indoor and Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

The men's competition in London starts with Sunday's (August 6) qualifying round, at 4:40 AM Central. The men’s final is 1:35 PM Central, Tuesday (August 8).

South Dakota and Georgia are the only two schools to have both a collegiate male and female athlete make Team USA for this meet.