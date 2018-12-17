A trio of local college football players have landed on a pair of elite postseason teams.

South Dakota defensive end Darin Greenfield has earned All-America honors for the second consecutive season.

The junior from Sheldon, Iowa, is one of four defensive linemen on the 2018 Walter Camp FCS All-America Team . The team was selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the FCS. In all, players from 10 different conferences and 23 institutions are represented on the 27-player team.

Greenfield was a first-team all-MVFC choice for the second and finished second in the Valley with 14.5 tackles-for-loss with a team-high six sacks. He recorded 58 tackles, forced two turnovers and led the Coyotes with 13 quarterback hurries.

Greenfield is one of three players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to make the Walter Camp All-America team:

Linebacker - Darin Greenfield, South Dakota

Defensive Back - Robbie Grimsley, North Dakota State

Offensive Lineman - Zack Johnson, North Dakota State

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong, Jr. and Krockett Krolikowski have been named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-America First Team .

Strong, a running back from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Jackrabbits with 1,116 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He was the MVFC Freshman of the Year, topping the 100-yard mark in five of SDSU’s last six games.

Krolikowski, a nose tackle from Winner, ranked second on the Jackrabbits’ defense with four sacks. He started 10 of the team's first 11 games, tallying 28 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss before being sidelined for the team's final two playoff games due to injury.

Strong and Krolikowski are among the five MVFC players on the All-Freshman Team:

Running Back - Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

Nose Tackle - Krockett Krolikowski, South Dakota State

Tight End - Jordan Murray, Missouri State

Linebacker - Chris Kolarevic, Northern Iowa

Kick Return Specialist - Dakota Caton, Indiana State