A pair of big home wins for South Dakota and South Dakota State have brought in a quartet of honors for Coyote and Jackrabbits players.

USD defensive end Darin Greenfield and place kicker Ryan Weese, along with SDSU tight end Skyler Cavanaugh and center Jacob Ohnesorge have all been recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference as Players of the Week.

Greenfield, a sophomore from Sheldon, Iowa, is the Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles (six solo), including two sacks and another tackle-for-loss in leading the Coyotes to a 31-28 win against third-ranked Youngstown State. Greenfield is among the national leaders with five sacks and 11.5 tackles-for-loss.

Weese, a senior from Olathe, Kansas, is the Special Teams Player of the Week after providing the game-winning 29-yard field goal against Youngstown State, with seven seconds left. It was the first game-winning kick of his collegiate career. He also made all four extra point attempts.

Dave Eggen

Cavanaugh, a freshman from Vail, Arizona, is the Newcomer of the Week, after catching a season-high four passes for 53 yards and his first career touchdown in South Dakota State's 49-14 win victory over Southern Illinois.

Ohnesorge, a senior from Waunakee, Wisconsin, is the Offensive Lineman of the Week after anchoring a Jackrabbit offensive unit that racked up 584 yards of total offense, including a season-high 368 rushing yards.

Both the Coyotes and Jackrabbits are home again this week. USD hosts Indiana State, while SDSU welcomes Northern Iowa.