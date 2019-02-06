As South Dakota continues on a historic run, winning 22 of their last 23 Summit League regular season games, their top scorer has grabbed the conference's Women's Athlete of the Month award for January.

Junior guard Ciara Duffy averaged 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal per game during the month of January. She reached double-figures in scoring in all seven games, including a career-high 28 points in USD's double-overtime win over South Dakota State, January 6.

During January, the Rapid City native shot at a 49 percent clip while making 43 percent from the three-point line. She also surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark during the month, becoming only the 26th player in school history to reach that plateau.

The Coyotes went 6-1 in January and are the first Summit League to reach 20 wins this season (20-3).

USD hosts a pair of Summit League games this week with Omaha Wednesday (February 6) and Oral Roberts Saturday (February 9).