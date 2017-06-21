A trio of South Dakota athletes have captured top Summit League post season honors in track and field.

On the men's side, South Dakota State's Kyle Burdick is the Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year while South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen is the Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

For the women, South Dakota’s Emily Grove collected her second straight Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year honor.

The awards are voted on by the league's head coaches.

Burdick, a native of Rapid City, was the MVP of the conference's outdoor championships after setting a championship record in the 1,500-meter run (3:46.86) and winning the 10,000-meter run (30:12.61).

Nilsen, a Kansas City, Missouri native, finished his freshman season with a tie for third in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor championships, He had previously won the NCAA Indoor crown. Nilsen finishing the season ranked first in the nation and ninth in the world.

Grove, from Pontiac, Illinois, won eight different meets this season and finished the season with the best pole vault mark in the Summit League. She spent three weeks atop the nation’s pole vault charts before finishing the season ranked second in the nation and 16 th in the world.