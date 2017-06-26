It's quite an accomplishment for a university to qualify one athlete for the IAAF World Track and Field Championships. But for a single school to put two athletes on Team USA at the worlds is rare indeed.

But that's exactly what the University of South Dakota has done.

In August, talented Coyote pole vaulters Emily Grove and Chris Nilsen will be jumping for the United States, in London.

At the U.S. National Championships over the weekend (June 23-25) Grove tied her personal best 15-1 in a jump-off to earn the third qualifying spot at the U.S. National Championships , in Sacramento.

Nilsen cleared a personal best, 18 feet, 10 ¼ inches, to place third.

South Dakota joins Georgia as the only two schools with a 2017 collegiate male and female athlete who have qualified for the World Championships.

