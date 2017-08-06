South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen's quest to advance to the finals in the pole vault at the 2017 IAAF World Track and Field Championships has come up one spot short.

Sunday (August 6) in London, Nilsen cleared 18 feet, 4 ½ inches, on his second attempt, to finish 13th. Only the top 12 moved on to the finals.

Nilsen was one of 17 athletes to jump that height, but he lost out to four competitors who cleared 18-4 ½ on their first attempt.