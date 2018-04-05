South Dakota’s Best Under a Grand: Humboldt, Population 589

Here's a trivia question you can use at your favorite local watering hole and win a free beer.

What's the highest elevation between the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers?

But wait, I'm getting ahead of myself. Let's hop in the car and head to one of South Dakota's Best 'Under A Grand', one of those great small town's that make South Dakota the greatest state in the nation.

Welcome to Humboldt , population 589 ( at least according to the 2010 census ).

If you're looking for a small town with a big heart, well, your search is over! Yes, Humboldt has that quiet country charm you've been trying to find, but that doesn't mean the community is sleepy. No sir!

With a vibrant and progressive business community , a lot of people find Humboldt not only a great place to visit, but a great place to live. Ideally located just a short 25 miles west of Sioux Falls, Humboldt is right on I-90. Well, not exactly right on I-90 ( that would cause a lot of wrecks ) but you know what I mean.

The first folks meandered into what is now Humboldt back in 1859 , but it was when the railroad came to town in 1879 that things really began popping. And they've been popping ever since. Humboldt truly has virtually anything and everything you need in their business community, plus with a rock solid commitment to education , preserving its historical and natural resources and protecting its wonderful quality of life, Humboldt should certainly be on your South Dakota map of places to visit.

Oh yeah, back to the top of the story, about the highest elevation between the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers? Yep, that'd be Humboldt. How do I know? Because it says so on their website:

Humboldt boasts of being the highest point, 1704.107’, elevation between the Missouri and the Mississippi Rivers. The brass markers are on the old Farmers Bank, the former Western Bank and Humboldt Elementary School.

What do ya say, let's meet in Humboldt for a cup of coffee and friendly conversation.

