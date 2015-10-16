South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing Wins the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

The 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard is pleased to be announced as the recipient of the 2014 Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for the time period Oct. 1, 2012, to Sept.30, 2014.

The dedication and commitment of the members of the unit enabled the Air National Guard to fulfill its commitment to the missions of peacekeeping, humanitarian relief, domestic improvement and most important of all – defense of America.

This is the seventh time the unit has received this award for exceptional meritorious service, the last in 2005.

I’m very proud of the accomplishments of our Airmen, they are extremely deserving of this national recognition and truly represent the best of our nation.” - Col. Russ Walz, 114th Fighter Wing commander.

The award is signed by Lieutenant General Stanley E. Clarke III, director of the Air National Guard.

Source: South Dakota National Guard